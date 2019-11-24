Selena Gomez to open 2019 AMAs; Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello among performers

The performers' line-up for the 2019 American Music Awards is finally out and Selena Gomez will be opening the night with a rendition of her latest release 'Lose You to Love Me'! Others, who are also a part of the line-up, include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who will be performing their song 'Senorita'. Halsey, who is also one of the listed performers, will also be singing her newest single 'Graveyard'.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood will also rock the stage with her performance along with presenting awards, reported Variety. The ceremony will mark Gomez's first live TV performance in two years.

Taylor Swift will take home a major honour as she will be presented with the 'Artist of the Decade' award at the event. Moreover, the Grammy-winner will also perform a medley of her hit tracks. Fans can also catch performances by Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

The nominations of the awards were announced last month and saw Post Malone, Eilish and Ariana Grande leading the pack with seven and six each, respectively. Malone became the most nominated artist this year with a total of seven, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.

On the other hand, Eilish and Grande each received six nods including Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Album - Pop/Rock. (ANI)

