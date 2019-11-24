'No Time to Die' to be Daniel Craig's last Bond film?

Even though he has been known as the face of the iconic spy character James Bond for over a decade now, Daniel Craig is "done" playing the role and 'No Time to Die' would be his last stint as 007! Yes, you heard it right. The actor confirmed that his time as 007 is nearing an end.

Craig revealed the same during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday. On being asked by the host if he "done with Bond," the actor replied in the affirmative. "Yes," People magazine quoted him as saying.

"It's done," he added. The 51-year-old also opened up about moving on, earlier this week.

"Someone else needs to have a go," he had told German outlet Express. His last outing as 007 is set to be in the upcoming film 'No Time to Die' which will open in theatres next year in April. The shooting of the film officially came to an end last month, following which Craig discussed his complicated relationship with the franchise.

"This may be hard to believe, but I love the fact I'm Bond. We're in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I've ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I'm getting old. I'm getting creaky," Craig told The Sunday Times. The actor even suffered an injury on his ankle while filming which required "minor surgery."

The 25th film in the action spy franchise follows a now-retired Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, reported Variety. Apart from Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek (as the film's villain), Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are producing, and Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (ANI)

