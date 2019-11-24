International Development News
I was crying the whole way home: Kim Kardashian over her 2013 Met Gala outfit

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation that she had cried the entire way back home after being compared to Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian. Image Credit: ANI

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation that she had cried the entire way back home after being compared to Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 Met Gala. The 39-year-old reality star wore a floral-print gown to the gala event while pregnant with daughter North, now 6.

And she admitted that the negative feedback left her down in the dumps. She told Vogue: "I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire.

"I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it." She added: "I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, 'Oh god, of course, the first time I go I'm gonna be huge!

"Kanye [West] was performing so I wasn't actually invited, I was just Kanye's plus one. And that was okay with me because I never really dreamed I would be at the Met Ball. "I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time."

Kim says she actually wanted to wear a black version of the dress, but Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci -- who was also dressing West -- persuaded her against it, reported Fox News. She said: "We chose a really stretchy fabric because I would be growing and we wanted to make sure that alterations were easy and it was comfortable.

"I was like, 'I think I should just do the black version,' and Riccardo was like, 'No, c'mon, we have to do the floral'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

