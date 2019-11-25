International Development News
Here's the complete AMAs 2019 winner list, with Taylor Swift sweeping 5 awards

With Taylor Swift bagging the Artist of the Decade honour, she not only brought her American Music Award count to 28 but also became the artist with the most wins, breaking late pop icon Michael Jackson's record.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:59 IST
Taylor Swift (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

With Taylor Swift bagging the Artist of the Decade honour, she not only brought her American Music Award count to 28 but also became the artist with the most wins, breaking late pop icon Michael Jackson's record. Until Sunday, Swift had a tally of 23 AMA wins and with five wins this year, the Grammy-winner surpassed the record of 24 wins set by the King of Pop.

The ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It celebrated music and awarded the best in a number of categories. Following Swift in the number of awards in this year's ceremony were artists BTS and Khalid with a total of three awards each. Meanwhile, six-time nominee Billie Eilish won two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's a complete list of who all took the trophies home: -Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift -New Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish -Collaboration of the Year

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Senorita" -Tour of the Year

BTS -Favorite Music Video

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down" -Favorite Social Artist

BTS -Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Khalid -Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift -Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

BTS -Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift, Lover -Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Halsey, 'Without Me' -Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown -Favorite Female Artist - Country

Carrie Underwood -Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay -Favorite Album - Country

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty -Favorite Song - Country

Dan + Shay, "Speechless" -Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B -Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding -Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" -Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars -Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Beyonce -Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Khalid, Free Spirit -Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Khalid, "Talk" -Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish -Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Taylor Swift -Favorite Artist - Latin

J Balvin -Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle -Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Marshmello -Favorite Soundtrack

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (ANI)

