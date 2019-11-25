Here's the complete AMAs 2019 winner list, with Taylor Swift sweeping 5 awards
With Taylor Swift bagging the Artist of the Decade honour, she not only brought her American Music Award count to 28 but also became the artist with the most wins, breaking late pop icon Michael Jackson's record.
Until Sunday, Swift had a tally of 23 AMA wins and with five wins this year, the Grammy-winner surpassed the record of 24 wins set by the King of Pop.
The ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. It celebrated music and awarded the best in a number of categories. Following Swift in the number of awards in this year's ceremony were artists BTS and Khalid with a total of three awards each. Meanwhile, six-time nominee Billie Eilish won two, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Here's a complete list of who all took the trophies home: -Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift -New Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish -Collaboration of the Year
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Senorita" -Tour of the Year
BTS -Favorite Music Video
Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down" -Favorite Social Artist
BTS -Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
Khalid -Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift -Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
BTS -Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift, Lover -Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
Halsey, 'Without Me' -Favorite Male Artist - Country
Kane Brown -Favorite Female Artist - Country
Carrie Underwood -Favorite Duo or Group - Country
Dan + Shay -Favorite Album - Country
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty -Favorite Song - Country
Dan + Shay, "Speechless" -Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B -Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding -Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" -Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars -Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Beyonce -Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
Khalid, Free Spirit -Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Khalid, "Talk" -Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish -Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Taylor Swift -Favorite Artist - Latin
J Balvin -Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle -Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Marshmello -Favorite Soundtrack
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
