Raveena Tandon to make digital debut as writer

Actor Raveena Tandon is making foray into the digital space as a writer. Raveena will also produce these projects, four in total, for her home banner, AA Films.

The National Award-winning actor said she is looking forward to working on the web. "We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much.

"It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it's a very exciting space to be in," Raveena said in a statement. Her last cinematic outing was 2017's "Shab".

