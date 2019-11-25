Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to late ex Harry Morton on social media

American singer Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend, restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead on Saturday afternoon. In the tribute post on Instagram, Lohan shared a black-and-white snapshot of the two smiling for the cameras and well dressed as they held hands attending the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September 2006, ETonline reported and as cited by Fox News.

The body of the 38-year-old restaurateur was found in his Beverly Hills home by his younger brother Matthew. The death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department, ETonline reported as cited by Fox News.

The spokesman told the website there was no evidence of foul play and an autopsy was pending. Morton was the son of business tycoon Peter Morton, co-founder of Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of Morton's The Steakhouse, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)