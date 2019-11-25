Did John Wick: Chapter 5 receive green signal from Lionsgate?

The huge success of John Wick: Chapter 3 (or John Wick 3) already opened the door for John Wick 4. Now some recent reports claim that John Wick 5 is also on the process. Read the texts below to get more details on it.

John Wick 5 may be closer than Keanu Reeves' fans can imagine. The film company behind the John Wick franchise, Lionsgate is reportedly ordering a fifth installment of the film series even before the fourth movie hits the big screens.

The previous action-thriller movies – John Wick, John Wick 2, and John Wick 3 (all starring Keanu Reeves – have achieved legions of fans since its 2014 debut. The first three movies earned a total of USD 600 million at the box office. Premiered in May this year, John Wick 3 was the seventh highest-grossing film in Lionsgate history. Its earning was around USD 326 million at the box office that was far more than Chapter 1 and 2's combined earning. That's the confidence we believe Lionsgate bears in its mind to order for John Wick 5 even before Chapter 4 premieres.

Earlier a rumor popped up that started claiming that John Wick 4 would mark end to the franchise. But John Wick became one of the most unlikely action film franchises of the last few years. However, since the latest update on John Wick 5 surfaced, fans are highly excited knowing that the imminent Chapter 4 will not mark end to the franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit the big screens on May 21, 2021.