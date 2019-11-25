YRF will announce release date of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' post 'Mardaani 2': Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor said his film with Dibakar Banerjee, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" , will have a release date once Yash Raj Films' "Mardaani 2" opens in theatres. "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" stars Arjun along with Parineeti Chopra. There has been speculation about the film's release date.

When asked about its status, Arjun said in an interview, "It will release after 'Panipat'. Yash Raj will give you a release date, I think they are waiting for 'Mardaanii 2' to release and then they'll announce the release date." There were reports that the film will have a direct to digital release. When asked about that, Arjun quipped, "If you've met Adi (Aditya Chopra) and he has told you that then!"

Arjun will be next seen in "Panipat" , directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The historical-drama is scheduled to release on December 6.

