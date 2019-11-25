International Development News
Development News Edition

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-Shane? Ruth? Reporters go AWOL for UK's PM Johnson

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 23:56 IST
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL-Shane? Ruth? Reporters go AWOL for UK's PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.

The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth of the United Kingdom to drum up support. Following are some colourful snapshots from the election trail:

WHERE'S SHANE?

Johnson launched his Conservative Party's Welsh manifesto on Monday with a speech, including a word of two of the local language.

"Cyflawni Brexit," he said to applause, translating his well-worn campaign slogan "Get Brexit Done." Having negotiated that hurdle, the subsequent press conference hit the buffers when he began taking questions from journalists.

Instead of calling on those in front of him with their hand raised, Johnson worked through a prepared list of reporters - a tactic that can ensure local and national press get questions and also weed out possible hostile enquiries. "I'm going to go to Shane Brennon with the Daily Post," he said.

Silence. "Is he here? Shane? Paging Shane? ... What rival event could Shane be covering today?"

Try again. "Is Ruth here?" Silence. "No? Where is Ruth?"

Try again. "Darryl Robertson from Wrexham.com, if Darryl is here?" Silence. "No? Right, OK."

He gave up, and went for Sue, who had raised her hand to ask a question.

THERE'S ONLY ONE TONY BLAIR

Former British prime minister Tony Blair gave a speech at Reuters on Monday, warning voters that both Labour, the party he led, and their main rivals the Conservatives, could not be trusted to form the next government. He advocated tactical voting to stop Johnson becoming prime minister, including voting for parties other than Labour in areas where that was the best chance to defeat a Conservative candidate.

So, who will Blair vote for? "I've got to vote Labour," he said. "I'm in a particular position: there's one of me ... I've been the longest serving Labour prime minister, I was leader for 13 years, I've been a member for 45."

BRICKWALLING

Keen to address labour shortages, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited a college that trains construction workers, and had a go at laying bricks for the cameras.

As he concentrated on his trowel work, one reporter tried to engage him in small talk, with mixed results. "Are you building for the future, Jeremy?" asked ITV's Libby Wiener.

"We are indeed," replied Corbyn, without looking up from his wall. Wiener tried again: "Not worried your campaign's hit a brick wall?"

"That's a really poor joke, you know that? I'd have thought you could've done better than that. The campaign's going just great," Corbyn replied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia

Four months before a swarm of drones and missiles crippled the worlds biggest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia, Iranian security officials gathered at a heavily fortified compound in Tehran. The group included the top echelons of the...

Eight killed in buss, truck accident in Pak

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a bus and a truck collided head on in Northwest Pakistan on Monday. The accident occurred in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the bus carrying pa...

Guards charged over Epstein's suicide get trial date

Two correctional officers accused of covering up their failure to check on financier Jeffrey Epstein before he hanged himself will face an April 20 trial date.U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres scheduled the trial for Tova Noel and Michael ...

Eagles Wentz, Johnson expected to practice this week

The right-hand injury Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz sustained Sunday in Philadelphias loss to the Seattle Seahawks isnt serious, and he isnt expected to miss practice time this week, coach Doug Pederson said Monday morning. Wentz was diag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019