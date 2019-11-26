International Development News
Excited that I've been selected from among so many countries: Radhika Apte

Bollywood star Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for 'Lust Stories' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an "honour" to have been picked from among "so many countries with great content"!

Radhika Apte (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for 'Lust Stories' at the 2019 International Emmy Awards called it an "honour" to have been picked from among "so many countries with great content"! "It's an honour, it's such a huge and big award and it's really exciting that I have been selected from so many countries with such good content. So, I am very happy, very grateful," she said at the red carpet.

Apte who exuded summery and breezy vibes in her skin-hugging golden-brown see-through gown joked, "I think I am not winning, it's too stressful otherwise. So, I'll just cheer." Talking about the film she has been nominated for, the actor called it funny "only because it makes people a bit nervous."

"I think its a bit uncomfortable to hear this woman (her character) talk about certain things that don't make sense necessarily. She's quite traumatised but quite confused too. So, it just makes people nervous, it's not the funny 'hahaha' comedy," she continued. Apte is also making her directorial debut and seemingly she has kept it a low-key affair.

Shedding some light on the project, she said, "It's a 32-minute short and I'm just finishing it. The process has been so joyous that hope I can do more." The 2019 International Emmy Awards ceremony is taking place at the Hilton New York Hotel. (ANI)

