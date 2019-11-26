Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer to star in period drama 'Please Baby Please'

Actors Maya Hawke, Charlie Plummer and Andrea Riseborough have boarded period drama "Please Baby Please", to be directed by Amanda Kramer. The story revolves around newlyweds Suse and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in the gritty streets of 1950s Manhattan, "become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary into the couple's own sexual identity".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kramer co-wrote the script with Noel David Taylor. Rob Paris is producing the project under his Paris Film Inc banner alongside Gul Karakiz Bildik.

Hawke last featured in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and previously worked with Kramer on the thriller "Ladyworld".

