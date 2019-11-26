One Piece Chapter 964: Will Whitebeard allow Oden to join Roger? Oden’s past life in flashbacks

With the completion of One Piece Chapter 963, fans are passionately waiting for One Piece Chapter 964. The upcoming chapter is coming out next week and the manga aficionados expect plenty of entertaining stuffs from it. Even it is expected to lead to one more vital segment of Oden's previous life as a pirate.

One Piece Chapter 964 is going to be filled with fun. Fans have already realized that Oden's journey is nowhere going to end. The tale encircling his journey will take a full art of Wano Arc. The manga lovers have so far seen the initial phase of Oden's life. In the imminent chapter, the story will have more of Oden's journey part to come.

The flashbacks to Oden's life as a pirate is likely to be clearly depicted in One Piece Chapter 964. This can be depicted in the same way his admiration of the Wano citizens was revealed. Many manga lovers believe that the upcoming chapter could have a time skip ending with the moment Oden meets Roger. Oden was a significant member of the Roger Pirates.

As Oden came across Whitebeard three decades back, and Momonusuke was born 28 years ago, Oden will probably meet lady Toki on Whitebeard's fleet or during the sails. It is likely to start where we left off Oden fighting against Whitebeard but it seems he may fall just short of defeating him.

Both the warriors are expected to set off from Wano and engage the Roger Pirates. May be after the time skip, Oden will ask Whitebeard to allow him to join Roger on the journey to Raftel.

One Piece Chapter 964 is likely to be officially out on December 1, 2019. The scans are expected to be out on November 29. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga.