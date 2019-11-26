International Development News
Development News Edition

Not interested in having Hollywood-kind of career: 'Narcos' star Wagner Moura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 14:53 IST
Not interested in having Hollywood-kind of career: 'Narcos' star Wagner Moura

He may have achieved global recognition with his starring role of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in Netflix series "Narcos" , but actor Wagner Moura on Tuesday said he doesn't have Hollywood dreams. The Brazilian actor, who received international fame with roles in the "Elite Squad" films and "Elysium" , said Hollywood has given him great opportunities but his aim is to make films about empathy.

"Hollywood is big. It's a great working opportunity but I am not interested in having a Hollywood-kind of career," Moura said during a session, titled "The Magnificent Artist", at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor, whose directorial debut "Marighella" is competing in the debut category at the 50th edition of the movie gala, added, "My first film is very political. My goal is to produce and make movies about Latin people that don't have stereotypes."

Moura said his Portuguese-language film talks about the current political situation in Brazil and he felt it was important to tell this story. "There is dictatorship and torture... The film's release in Brazil was canceled so it is nice to travel to many film festivals.

"'Marighella' is about this revolutionary Carlos Marighella who was a congressman, a left-winger. With the situation, the only way they have is to take guns and to struggle." The actor-director said, in 2013, when they started working on the film, the idea was to bring back the name of Marighella.

"But then the film became about people who are even resisting now, not only about those people who resisted then," he added. The 43-year-old star said he enjoyed the directing process, adding acting is a more "complicated" art.

"Directing is easy. Acting is way more complicated. It's about making people get together. My actors were so good in the film that I was thinking I am not that good. They are on a completely different level." Moura was accompanied by Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers at the session.

IFFI 2019 concludes on November 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO chief offers prayers at Tirumala shrine ahead of

ISRO chief K Sivan on Tuesday offered prayers at this famous hill shrine here, a day ahead of the launch of Indias imaging satellite, CARTOSAT-3. ISRO is all set to launch the earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 ot...

Sunon Introduces Their New Product Collection Focussing on Utility and Efficiency

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2019 PRNewswire -- With a focus on utility and efficiency, Sunon has developed three new cutting-edge products the spectacular Aveza and HUP office chairs, that give a fresh perspective to office chairs, and the...

Finn Wittrock joins Ben Affleck in 'Deep Water'

Actor Finn Wittrock has been roped in to feature in erotic thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. The details of the role to be played by Wittrock, who recently starred in Oscar hopeful Judy, a biopic on the screen lege...

Sensex retreats from lifetime high, ends 68 pts lower; Nifty above 12K

Retreating from its record peak, market benchmark BSE Sensex ended 68 points lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid mixed cues from global markets. After scaling its record intra-day high of 41,120.28, the 30-sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019