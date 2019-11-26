Justin Timberlake resumes shooting for 'Palmer' with Alisha Wainwright

Just two days after stealing the limelight where singer Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright, the singer and actor were seen back at work in New Orleans on Monday. On Saturday, Timberlake, who shares 4-year-old son Silas with the wife of seven years Jessica Biel, was photographed on a night out with Wainwright and a group of friends in New Orleans, as seen in a video and photos posted by The Sun, reported People magazine.

In the footage, the 30-year-old Wainwright can be seen resting her hand on his knee and the two appear to be holding hands. However, a source with direct knowledge of the incident recently told People magazine that Timberlake and Wainwright's interactions that night was "completely innocent."

"It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source said. "He's down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out." The source added, "The video may look away, but literally it was nothing. It was some friends, members of the team, crew and people like that. They all know each other and were hanging. Like come on, they're on an open balcony in New Orleans and he's famous. It was nothing."

In addition to the above speculation, a representative for Wainwright told the magazine that "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)