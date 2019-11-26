International Development News
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' adds Rhys Darby, Angus Simpson to cast

Director Taika Waititi's new feature, "Next Goal Wins", has added actors Rhys Darby, Angus Sampson, Chris Alosio and Sisa Grey to its cast. According to Deadline, the sports drama is currently in production in Hawaii.

The story follows Dutch coach Thomas Rongen who attempts the nearly impossible task of turning the American Samoan soccer team from perennial losers into winners. Actor Michael Fassbender will play Rongen.

Waititi and Iain Morris have penned the film, which is based on the 2014 British soccer documentary from directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. Already announced cast members include Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House and Kaimana in the Fox Searchlight production.

Waititi is also producing alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Garrett Basch, with Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, and Kathryn Dean serving as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

