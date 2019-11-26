International Development News
Entertainment News Summary: 'Knives Out': a whodunit set in contemporary America

Entertainment News Summary: 'Knives Out': a whodunit set in contemporary America

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Knives Out': a whodunit set in contemporary America

Agatha Christie never imagined anything quite like this. Murder mystery "Knives Out," arriving in U.S. and British movie theaters on Wednesday, maybe inspired by the work of the prolific British crime writer but its twist on the genre couldn't be more modern, or more humorous. Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy's criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. Stormzy, who sported a Union Jack emblazoned stab-proof vest at Glastonbury in June, has said he backs opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and has criticized Johnson as "sinister". Taylor Swift puts rancor aside, smashes all-time American Music Award record

Taylor Swift took the high road as she won six American Music Awards on Sunday to surpass Michael Jackson's all-time record, avoiding any direct mention of a bitter dispute with her old record company. Swift won the top award, artist of the year, and four others. She was also given an honorary artist of the decade award, taking her all-time total to 29 American Music Awards, organizers said. That easily outstripped the 24 awards picked up by Jackson. Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

Disney's "Frozen 2" iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut. The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame. "Frozen 2" set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar). It's also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer. K-pop star Koo Hara left 'pessimistic' note: police

K-pop singer Koo Hara left a "pessimistic" note, police said on Monday, a day after the former member of top South Korean girl group Kara was found dead. "A handwritten note that was pessimistic about her life was found on a living room table," Lee Yong-Pyo, commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, told reporters. Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($103) for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom. Mohamed Mounir, known as Gnawi, was arrested on Nov. 1 and confessed to cursing the police in a live social media feed a week earlier, saying he had been drunk. He can still appeal to Monday's sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

