Global music streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced the launch of a new video discovery feature, My Video Mix. The playlists are generated via a proprietary algorithm influenced by human-curation from TIDAL's expert editorial team and users' streaming habits, including their audio-only behavior. My Video Mix showcases users' music tastes in a fresh, interactive way.

Members can receive up to eight diverse video playlists fit for every mood and moment, depending on users' audio and video streaming activity. For optimal interest, each mix is grouped by artists and music clusters (genres and popularity based on other users) and the more frequently TIDAL is used the more rapidly it will rotate in fresh content. New iterations of the individual video mixes can be saved and offlined for on-demand listening as a video playlist in the "My Collection" tab.

In addition, the app interface has been redesigned with a dedicated "Videos" tab to spotlight TIDAL's extensive catalog. The "Videos" tab can be accessed via the bottom menu on the mobile app and on the left menu on both web and desktop applications.

"From original content, to full-length movies and stunning visuals from artists in its unparalleled video catalog, TIDAL provides its members with a well-rounded music experience," said Lior Tibon, COO TIDAL. "My Video Mix and the app redesign reaffirms TIDAL's commitment to create a best-in-class experience for members."

TIDAL offers a diverse range of video content including over 250,000 music videos, curated video playlists, documentaries, original shows, podcasts, live concert footage and more. Perfect for a party, or just a night in, TIDAL brings your favorite artists, songs, and genres straight to your TV for an engaging music experience. My Video Mix is available in app, web player and desktop and via Airplay and Chromecast. Later this year, it will be available on Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung and Roku.

Users can now sit back, relax, and enjoy a personalized viewing experience. Visit TIDAL.com/myvideomix for more details.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) as well as Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings.

In the US, Sprint customers with the Unlimited Plus plan are able to access a "free-forever" TIDAL membership. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.

