Tom Hanks disappointed as 'Jeopardy!' contestants didn't identify him as Mister Rogers

Seems like Tom Hanks cannot digest the fact that a fan was not able to recognise him in a clip from last Monday's 'Jeopardy!' episode.

Tom Hanks . Image Credit: ANI

Seems like Tom Hanks cannot digest the fact that a fan was not able to recognise him in a clip from last Monday's 'Jeopardy!' episode. The actor recently made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he did not hold back his feelings post watching the clip wherein a contestants was not able to correctly identify him as the actor playing icon Fred Rogers in the film 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.'

"You are kidding me! You are kidding me!" Hanks said in shock while laughing talking about the game show, reported Fox News. "They didn't even have any wrong suggestions? Bing, Woody Harrelson? Bing, Mahershala Ali?" he jokingly asked. "What was the name of the category? Washed up career choices for 800? Bad casting for 1000, Alex?" Hanks teasingly added.

"I look at it as you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously," Kimmel told the actor suggesting as to why the contents were unable to name the actor. "OK, I'll take that, I'll take that. Thank you!" added Hanks while agreeing with the late-night host.

"I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater. They couldn't make anything out," he then joked about his appearance. (ANI)

