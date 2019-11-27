International Development News
Development News Edition

I want to earn credibility and it doesn't come with numbers: Arjun Kapoor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:40 IST
I want to earn credibility and it doesn't come with numbers: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he aims to earn credibility as an actor with his films, something which is not always decided by the box office collections. Arjun had a hit with "Mubarakan" in 2017 but followed it up with "Half Girlfriend" and "India's Most Wanted" , both of which did not work at the box office.

As he gears up for the release of his next, period drama "Panipat" , Arjun hopes the historical-drama does incredible business. "Today, as an actor, I want to earn credibility and that's not earned by numbers. That's earned by people watching your films and liking it. So, I hope this film is also a credible film and it does incredible business," Arjun said in a group interview.

The actor feels he is among those fortunate ones who has seen both highs and lows in their careers. "I have lived through them in life, not just in films. I am the person that I am because of those lows more than the highs. Having said that, who doesn't like a hit?"

Arjun said one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that "Panipat" will not disappoint people. "If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn't disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film's destiny..." he added.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, "Panipat" is scheduled to be released on December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being ele...

1025 Chinese transgressions between 2016 and 2018: Govt data

A total of 1025 incidents of transgressions by the Chinese Army into the Indian territory took place between 2016 and 2018, according to government data. The number of transgressions by Chinese Army in 2016 was 273 which rose to 426 in 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019