I want to earn credibility and it doesn't come with numbers: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he aims to earn credibility as an actor with his films, something which is not always decided by the box office collections. Arjun had a hit with "Mubarakan" in 2017 but followed it up with "Half Girlfriend" and "India's Most Wanted" , both of which did not work at the box office.

As he gears up for the release of his next, period drama "Panipat" , Arjun hopes the historical-drama does incredible business. "Today, as an actor, I want to earn credibility and that's not earned by numbers. That's earned by people watching your films and liking it. So, I hope this film is also a credible film and it does incredible business," Arjun said in a group interview.

The actor feels he is among those fortunate ones who has seen both highs and lows in their careers. "I have lived through them in life, not just in films. I am the person that I am because of those lows more than the highs. Having said that, who doesn't like a hit?"

Arjun said one cannot predict the magnitude of a film doing well but would like to believe that "Panipat" will not disappoint people. "If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn't disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film's destiny..." he added.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and also featuring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, "Panipat" is scheduled to be released on December 6.

