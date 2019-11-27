You need actors, not heroes in films today, says Prosenjit Chatterjee

Noted Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee believes there is a need for good actors who can pull off different characters on screen and the concept of heroes has started becoming irrelevant. Delivering his masterclass, titled 'Nuances of Acting', on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of India here, he said it gives him great pleasure to see a performer like Nawazuddin Siddiqui being considered a cinema star today.

"I feel really happy when I see an actor like Nawazuddin (called) a star. He is the face of his film. This was not possible 20 years ago. Today, it is not just the looks. There is no so-called hero or heroine. It has to be a performer." He said there is a need for actors today and not stars.

"All over the country, there has been a revolutionary change. People are going to watch films which do not have so-called hero or heroines. Chatterjee said there are more opportunities today for up-and-coming actors to make their mark in the industry.

"Today, there is no division. You need to be a good actor, whether you belong to mainstream cinema or independent cinema. That's what matters today. You need good actors and not heroes..." The 57-year-old actor, who has worked across different languages since his debut as a child actor in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Chotto Jigyasa" , said cinema is his life.

"In the last 30 years, the only change that I have noticed in myself is that earlier I used to look at the production house and director before signing a film. But now, I only look for good characters that the audiences have never seen before," he said. Chatterjee said it is his hunger for good performance that gives him strength to continue his journey in cinema.

The 50th edition of IFFI will conclude on Thursday.

