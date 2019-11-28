International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump beefs up with Rocky body on Twitter, reviews mixed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 06:11 IST
Trump beefs up with Rocky body on Twitter, reviews mixed
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump received a split decision on Wednesday from tens of thousands of Twitter followers after he posted an image of his head superimposed on the muscular body of Rocky Balboa, a fictional boxer from the movie series "Rocky."

The post was retweeted 124,000 times and received almost 405,000 likes as of 6:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT) as many followers responded with memes and photos of their own, comparing Trump's physique to that of former President Barack Obama. Followers cheered Trump on with messages of support, saying there is a "fighter in the White House" and thanked him for "being our champion."

"No president has ever fought as hard as President @realDonaldTrump on behalf of hardworking, taxpaying, Constitution supporting, God-fearing, middle- and working-class, patriotic, everyday, American citizens," tweeted Allen Sutton, editor of the StewardshipAmerica.com website. His detractors used the tweet as an opportunity to take swings at Trump, calling the Republcian president "delusional" and "narcissistic."

"Is it just me or did this Trump Rocky photo make anyone else throw up in their mouth a little?" tweeted actress Angela Belcamino. Actor Sylvester Stallone, who said "I love Donald Trump" in a 2016 interview with Variety, played Rocky Balboa in the "Rocky" movie series about a washed-up fighter in Philadelphia who rose up the ranks to win the heavyweight championship of the world.

"Rocky IV," in which Balboa beat Russian Ivan Drago, opened in theaters on this date in 1985, which could explain why Trump posted the image on Wednesday. Trump, however, did not include text in the post. Some in the media speculated that it was in reference to his ability to fight off controversy during the ongoing impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Others suggested that the image alluded to comments he made on Tuesday about his health during a rally in Florida, where he said doctors told him he had a "gorgeous chest" during a recent physical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

OnePlus data breach: Indian cybersecurity agency issues advisory

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

90 more students, mostly from India, held from fake US university

Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 foreign students, mostly from India, enrolled in a fake university established by the US government to check immigration fraud, a media report has said. The US Immigration and Customs Enforc...

Third-string QB likely to start for Lions vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions probably would prefer to hide rather than have their warts exposed to a national television audience on Thanksgiving Day. The nation is likely to see Detroits third-string quarterback make his NFL debut against the visitin...

Hong Kong says U.S. legislation backing protesters sends wrong signal

The Hong Kong government on Thursday expressed strong opposition to U.S. legislation backing protesters in the Chinese-ruled city, saying the bill will send the wrong signal to demonstrators.U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed i...

Packers eye rebound vs. skidding Giants

The Green Bay Packers, coming off a humbling, blowout loss at San Francisco, have a chance to get well on Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have lost seven in a row. Their rookie quarterback, Daniel Jone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019