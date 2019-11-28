International Development News
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020

The quartet of filmmakers -- Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibaker Banerjee -- have announced that their upcoming Netflix film "Ghost Stories" will debut on January 1, 2020. After the success of "Lust Stories" , the four filmmakers are reuniting to tell spine-chilling tales through the new anthology film.

Karan took to Twitter to share the news and also posted a teaser video, where all the directors give a glimpse about their respective short stories. "You known, last year we did 'Lust Stories' and we had so much fun. You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us. We ventured into a space that none of had been in before," they said in the short clip.

They added the film is about "things that are not really human". Karan teased that his short might revolve around a "big fat wedding", while Zoya's film will deal with "innocent kindergarten rhymes".

"Bird songs don't sound sweet anymore," said Anurag. Dibakar added, "Strange fascination and craving for certain kind of food."

The film will feature an ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma and Pavail Gulati. It is produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

