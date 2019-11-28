Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes to Ram Gopal Varma on new film

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday wished filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma all the best for his latest directorial effort, "Enter The Girl Dragon". The teaser of the film, which derives its name from Bruce Lee's cult classic "Enter The Dragon" , was unveiled by Varma on Twitter on Wednesday which was the actor-martial artist's 79th birth anniversary.

The director is launching newcomer Pooja Bhalekar with the film. Bachchan, who has collaborated with Varma on the "Sarkar" films, "Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag" and "Rann" , shared the teaser on the microblogging site.

"Ram Gopal Varma's .. SARKAAAAR 's .. new film new film 'ENTER THE GIRL DRAGON' India's first martial arts film... An Indo Chinese co production... As always Ramu my good wishes...(sic)" the 77-year-old actor wrote. Varma replied to Bachchan, saying, "Thanks Sarkaaar.. #EnterTheGirlDragon is my ode to the influence of BRUCE LEE in my life (sic)."

"Enter The Girl Dragon" is being touted as the country's "first martial arts film". It is a co-production between India and China. Varma said the film will feature a "triangular love conflict between a girl, her loved one and Bruce Lee".

The official trailer of the film will be released on December 13 in Lee's home town Foshan City in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)