International Development News
Development News Edition

Girl band 'Pussycat Dolls' reuniting after nine years

Remember the American girl band 'Pussycat Dolls'? Well, they are back!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:20 IST
Girl band 'Pussycat Dolls' reuniting after nine years
Pussycat Dolls (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Remember the American girl band 'Pussycat Dolls'? Well, they are back! Nicole Scherzinger, the lead vocalist of the girl band 'Pussycat Dolls', shared a mysterious post on Instagram teasing a reunion and captioned it as, "#PCDReunion." The cryptic post saw an image of a black heart with the band's name written across it in pink and white lettering.

On Wednesday, an official Instagram account was made for the band. The same photo was shared but cut up into nine pieces, so a user must view the whole page to see the complete image, reported Fox News. The 41-year-old, X Factor judge, confirmed the comeback of the widely-loved band.

The 'Pussycat Dolls' are getting back together after nine years. Many of the bands' followers went crazy with the subtle tease that showcased the comeback of the doll domination. Fans across the globe commented to express their excitement on the post. The girl group of six members, whose hits include 'Don't Cha' and 'Buttons', paved their ways apart in 2010 amid reports of tension. The band sets aside the differences to be back on stage together.

The group would reportedly go on tour in 2020 with tickets going on sale on Sunday, reported Entertainment Tonight, according to Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Finance lists commercial papers on NSE

National Stock Exchange of India NSE on Thursday said non-banking financial company Aditya Birla Finance ABFL became the first company to list commercial papers CP on its platform. ABFL listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 2...

Toll rises to 22 dead in day's crackdown in Iraq's Nasiriyah: Medics

The toll in a bloody crackdown on Iraqs restive southern city of Nasiriyah on Thursday rose to 22 protesters dead and more than 180 wounded, medics told AFP.The violence erupted after the premier dispatched military commanders to restore or...

African migrants among 20 civilians killed in attacks on Yemen within a week - U.N.

African migrants were among at least 20 civilians killed this week in two attacks on a market in northern Yemen where migrants are known to congregate as they make their way to wealthy Gulf states in search of a better life, the United Nati...

Parliament passes chit funds bill, provides for hiking chit amount to three fold

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for raising the monetary limits for chit funds to the three-fold and hiking commission for the foreman. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019