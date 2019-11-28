IFFI 2019 culminates with 'Particles' winning Golden Peacock, Seu Jogre bagging Best Actor award

The golden jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which concluded here on Thursday bestowed Blaise Harrison's 'Particles' with the coveted Golden Peacock Award. Produced by Estelle Fialon, the French feature won a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs under the award along with a trophy and a citation.

'Particles' is an "ambitious yet modest film about the mysteries of being a teenager," the jury said. The closing ceremony felicitated the best in several categories with the Best Director trophy going to Lijo Jose Pellissery for 'Jallikattu'.

According to the jury, they honoured the "intricate and complex choreography of this very original and anarchic film". Here's the entire list of who won what:

Best Actor (Male) The honour went to Seu Jorge for his portrayal of Carlos Marighella in the Brazilian film 'Marighella'.

Best Actor (Female) Usha Jadhav won the award for her work in the Marathi film 'Prabha Mai'. The jury described her performance as "powerful performance of a mother defending her child's honour against the injustice of a corrupt system."

Special Jury Award Tibetian filmmaker Pema Tseden walked away with the Special Jury Award for his film 'Balloon'. The film set in Tibetan grasslands earned the honour for "the beauty of the film language and the authenticity of the actors".

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director The Centenary Award was shared between Amin Sidi Boumediene for 'Abou Leila' and Marius Olteanu for 'Monsters'.

Moreover, the closing ceremony also gave a special mention to 'Hellaro' directed by Abhishek Shah for the "incredible music, it's colour and graceful choreography," commented the jury. "Though the film is set 45 years ago, the issue of woman's empowerment portrayed in the film is even more relevant today," the jury added.

The festival also honoured the Italian film 'Rwanda' with the ICFT -UNESCO Gandhi Medal instituted by the International Council for Film, Television and Audiovisual Communication, Paris and UNESCO. The medal bears a portrait of Gandhi engraved by the French artist Pierre-Yves Tremois. Etched underneath is Mahatma's message of hope, "In the midst of darkness light prevails"

Another Indian film 'Bahattar Hoorain, directed by Sanjay P. Singh Chauhan also earned the special mention under ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi medal category. Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were also felicitated at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India. (ANI)

