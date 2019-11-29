French Montana discharged from ICU

Hip hop star French Montana is "finally" out of the hospital. The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he is discharged after staying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week.

"Thank you, everyone, for all of the prayers, love, and support. I'm finally out of ICU and am getting better one day at a time," Montana wrote alongside a photo of himself in the hospital. According to TMZ, the musician was taken to a Los Angeles hospital last week on Thursday after suffering from cardiac issues and dealing with painful nausea.

