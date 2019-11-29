Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Thanksgiving ahead of first marriage anniversary

With just days left for their first anniversary, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated a grand Thanksgiving feast at the Jonas residence with their family members. Priyanka shared a picture of the romantic couple who extended their best wishes on the ocassion. Apart from the adorable picture, the 'Sky is Pink' actor also showed off a glimpse of the extravagant buffet laid out in front of the family.

"Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always," PeeCee captioned the post. On Wednesday, the couple was joined by the newest member of their family, a puppy named Gino.

The global star took to her social media to introduce her new fur baby to the world by sharing a sweet snap of Gino posing with her husband. Exuding love over his little pup, Nick too shared a heart-warming post, describing how happy he is with the "best surprise" by his wife.

"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," he wrote on Twitter with a swoon-worthy clip of the moment sweet little Gino jumped on him in bed. "I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on," he continued. "Thank you."

Priyanka too shared the same video in a separate post saying, "so much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby." The couple has also created an Instagram account for Gino, the same way they did for their dog Diana. "I'm here. I'm home," Gino's first post on his personal account read.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actor was recently shooting for her next 'The White Tiger' in the national capital. (ANI)

