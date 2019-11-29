International Development News
Kellan Lutz expecting first child with wife Brittany Gonzales

American actor-model Kellan Lutz is soon going to be a proud father with wife Brittany Gonzales.

Kellan Lutz expecting first child with wife Brittany Gonzales
Kellan Lutz (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-model Kellan Lutz is soon going to be a proud father with wife Brittany Gonzales. The actor announced the exciting news on Thanksgiving with a series of pictures of the couple embracing in matching denim jackets as they held up a third, pint-sized jacket for the baby.

To caption the adorable and intimate snap, the 'Twilight' actor wrote, "So much to be grateful for this year, and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our Lil family to grow into 3 + Koda :)" The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. On that occasion, they expressed their love for each other on Instagram, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"You are the eve to my Adam. The only woman in the world I see. Nothing compares to your beauty inside and outside," Lutz wrote. A lengthy post from Gonzales included, "Pursuing the heart of God for people and our marriage with you brings me joy than I knew was possible. Let's never stop." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

