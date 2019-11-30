I'm kind of old and boring now: Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson hopes his starring role as Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed standalone won't trigger the fandom similar to the "Twilight" series as he has grown old and boring now. The 33-year-old actor said he does not want go through the fan pressure, like he did while playing Edward Cullen in "Twilight" movies, when he essays the role of the caped crusader in "The Batman".

''There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with 'Twilight' because it was so sudden. I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now," Pattinson said in a teaser for his interview with 'TODAY'. Pattinson's last acting gig was Robert Eggers' "The Lighthouse" , which released in the US in October.

