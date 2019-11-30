Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is one of the highly anticipated television series fans have been waiting for since Season 5 dropped its finale in September this year. Many speculations have surfaced in the last over two months and fans are even overjoyed hearing that the legendary actor, Snoop Dogg will be joining the series.

As Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official premiere date, many fans are wondering if they will have the luck of watching it soon. Steven Knight, the series creator revealed in July this year that he had already commenced working on Season 6. In September, he confirmed Radio Times that the scripts were still a work in progress. The good part is that it will pick up where it left off with Murphy's character Tommy including Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

You will be glad to know that Julia Roberts is likely to make her appearance in Peaky Blinders Season 6. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. When Steven Knight was asked about Julia Roberts' appearance, the series creator said "I don't know where that got out, but, yeah, fingers crossed on that." However, it is already confirmed that Gina Gray's family is set to make an appearance. This was revealed by the director of Season 6, Anthony Byrne.

"Gina, and whoever her family are, will make themselves known, Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) and some people around him and his world," Anthony Byrne said while talking about the big players.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to see the return of all major players, at least the characters who are still alive. Stephen Graham, who earlier acted in Boardwalk Empire, has been confirmed to join the imminent series. But his character is yet to be revealed.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 currently has no official release date. However, filming is set to commence sometime early in 2020. Many believe that Season 6 will not be aired before summer 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.