Jay-Z to sue Australian store for using '99 problems' lyrics

American rapper Jay-Z is filing a suit against a store based in Sydney, Australia for using his picture and lyrics in one of their books. The book titled 'A B to Jay-Z' features a line from the rapper's popular song '99 Problems' - 'If you're having alphabet problems I feel bad for your son, I got 99 problems but my ABC ain't one', reported the New York Times, cited Fox News.

According to the store, the book was dropped two years ago and was sold out within days. The rapper's lawyers describe Jay-Z's efforts to fight the suit as "a deliberate and knowing attempt to trade off the reputation and goodwill" of his image.

The complaint also alleges that the store had made a "false and misleading representation" that Jay-Z had given his nod to their product. Most recently, Jay-Z made headlines earlier this month when he inaugurated his Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino which raised a total of USD 6 million.

The event was graced by a number of celebrities with their presence including - Gloria Carter, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Normani among others. (ANI)

