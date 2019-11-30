Never even thought of it: Martin Scorsese on making 'The Irishman' into TV series

After seeing the latest release 'The Irishman' some fans wondered if director Martin Scorsese's vision in the flick could be turned into a limited series instead of a movie. Scorsese has a firm opinion that he will never give in to the decision, and not because it would have been prohibitively expensive given all those de-ageing effects.

"You could say, 'This is a long story, you can play it out over two seasons' -- I saw somebody mention that," the director said. "Absolutely no. I've never even thought of it. Because the point of this picture is the accumulation of detail. It's an accumulated cumulative effect by the end of the movie -- which means you get to see from beginning to end [in one sitting] if you're so inclined. A series is great, it's wonderful, you can develop character and plot lines and worlds are recreated. But this wasn't right for that," he added.

The director is referring to his film's final 20 minutes or so where an elderly Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is impacted by all the decisions he's made over the course of his life, embracing a life of crime and alienating his family. The emotional impact of the film's final minutes would have suffered if not watched in tandem with the rest of the film, reported Entertainment weekly. (ANI)

