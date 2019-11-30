International Development News
Development News Edition

Never even thought of it: Martin Scorsese on making 'The Irishman' into TV series

After seeing the latest release 'The Irishman' some fans wondered if director Martin Scorsese's vision in the flick could be turned into a limited series instead of a movie.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:03 IST
Never even thought of it: Martin Scorsese on making 'The Irishman' into TV series
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After seeing the latest release 'The Irishman' some fans wondered if director Martin Scorsese's vision in the flick could be turned into a limited series instead of a movie. Scorsese has a firm opinion that he will never give in to the decision, and not because it would have been prohibitively expensive given all those de-ageing effects.

"You could say, 'This is a long story, you can play it out over two seasons' -- I saw somebody mention that," the director said. "Absolutely no. I've never even thought of it. Because the point of this picture is the accumulation of detail. It's an accumulated cumulative effect by the end of the movie -- which means you get to see from beginning to end [in one sitting] if you're so inclined. A series is great, it's wonderful, you can develop character and plot lines and worlds are recreated. But this wasn't right for that," he added.

The director is referring to his film's final 20 minutes or so where an elderly Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is impacted by all the decisions he's made over the course of his life, embracing a life of crime and alienating his family. The emotional impact of the film's final minutes would have suffered if not watched in tandem with the rest of the film, reported Entertainment weekly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP man held from Jharkhand for e-wallet fraud

A 24-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, an official said on Saturday. Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named M-2-Money into which complainan...

Chinmayanand produced in Lucknow court; next hearing on Dec 16

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a UP court on Saturday the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete di...

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said. An Army patrol operating at an al...

JD(S) candidates will win in at least six constituencies: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party will win at least six seats in the upcoming by polls. B S Yediyurappa says that his party will win all the 15 constituencies and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019