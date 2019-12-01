Kid Rock removed from stage after tirade against Oprah Winfrey

Singer Kid Rock was taken off stage during a performance at Nashville after he launched an abusive tirade against Oprah Winfrey. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old musician was performing at Honky Tonk bar when he started using derogatory language in reference to the media mogul.

Winfrey was not the only one Rock targeted during his performance. He used derogatory words for veteran comedian Joy Behar and TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford. In a video clip that went viral on social media, the crowd appeared to be shocked by the musician's rant.

Someone can be heard saying in the video, "This is crazy. He's racist. Look at him he's blacked-out drunk as f**k." Towards the end of the clip, Rock is physically removed from the stage by a uniformed officer.

He later took to Twitter and again targeted Winfrey. "My people tried to get me to do 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' years ago and her people wanted me to write down five reasons why I loved her and her show...I said f**k that and her. End of story," Rock tweeted.

This is not the first time that Rock has spoken against Oprah. In a 2008 interview with The Independent, he had referred to her as his "real-life villian".

