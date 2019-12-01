Being good is not good enough in the industry, says Gulshan Devaiah

The idea of hard work helps you sustain and being good in your craft is enough sounds perfect but is a myth, says Gulshan Devaiah. The actor believes as an artiste in movie business one needs to learn to make connections and be at the right place at the right time.

"When I came here, all I knew was how to do work. It's a lie when people say hard work got me here or like being good is good enough but all this is ideologically fantastic, but it's not true. "You have to show up at the right point with the right people, shake their hands and say 'How are you'? It's about who you know and who knows you," Devaiah told PTI in an interview here.

He believes everybody in the industry faces rejection at some point and it does have an affect on an artiste. "Everybody from the top to bottom had to face rejection. You don't always get what you want, there are so many difficulties that you have to go through. Then people decide what happens to you. It's not up to you. Being good is good enough, is a myth."

The 41-year-old actor said when he came into acting he didn't know he will have to deal with all these "harsh realities" of the business. "You have to learn how to deal with disappointment, you have to learn how to say, Okay... I learn a lot from people who have failed utterly like miserably. There's more to learn from people who have failed then people who are successful. Because people who have failed will tell you everything, while people who are successful will say I worked hard and I was lucky, they fluff it up," he added.

Devaiah said the real game-changers in his career were films like "Shaitan" , "Hunterrr" and "Mard Ko Dar Nahi Hota" . "You need to make choices that are good for your career. There are two things in an actor's life, one their career and another craft. Your career is not connected to your craft at all. And making choices is a very key part of that.

"I'm not entirely a calculative person, but I do look at a project and think this role, the director is great, script is fantastic. At the same time will this project be good for my career and then I evaluate it against all the things that I want out of life and then decide whether this is a good one or not." The actors latest films is Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Commando 3" that released on Friday. Devaiah plays the antagonist in the film, directed by Aditya Datt.

"For some time, Vipul Shah (producer) has been consistently trying to get me into his films, but for some reason or the other things didn't work out. But here it seemed like a great opportunity for me to do something different. I want to have a career which is quite versatile "They also gave me enough freedom to sort of interpret the role in my own way. I wanted to do something a little out and out commercial before giving playing antagonists bit of a break." PTI KKP SHD

SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)