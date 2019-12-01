International Development News
Development News Edition

Being good is not good enough in the industry, says Gulshan Devaiah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:11 IST
Being good is not good enough in the industry, says Gulshan Devaiah

The idea of hard work helps you sustain and being good in your craft is enough sounds perfect but is a myth, says Gulshan Devaiah. The actor believes as an artiste in movie business one needs to learn to make connections and be at the right place at the right time.

"When I came here, all I knew was how to do work. It's a lie when people say hard work got me here or like being good is good enough but all this is ideologically fantastic, but it's not true. "You have to show up at the right point with the right people, shake their hands and say 'How are you'? It's about who you know and who knows you," Devaiah told PTI in an interview here.

He believes everybody in the industry faces rejection at some point and it does have an affect on an artiste. "Everybody from the top to bottom had to face rejection. You don't always get what you want, there are so many difficulties that you have to go through. Then people decide what happens to you. It's not up to you. Being good is good enough, is a myth."

The 41-year-old actor said when he came into acting he didn't know he will have to deal with all these "harsh realities" of the business. "You have to learn how to deal with disappointment, you have to learn how to say, Okay... I learn a lot from people who have failed utterly like miserably. There's more to learn from people who have failed then people who are successful. Because people who have failed will tell you everything, while people who are successful will say I worked hard and I was lucky, they fluff it up," he added.

Devaiah said the real game-changers in his career were films like "Shaitan" , "Hunterrr" and "Mard Ko Dar Nahi Hota" . "You need to make choices that are good for your career. There are two things in an actor's life, one their career and another craft. Your career is not connected to your craft at all. And making choices is a very key part of that.

"I'm not entirely a calculative person, but I do look at a project and think this role, the director is great, script is fantastic. At the same time will this project be good for my career and then I evaluate it against all the things that I want out of life and then decide whether this is a good one or not." The actors latest films is Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Commando 3" that released on Friday. Devaiah plays the antagonist in the film, directed by Aditya Datt.

"For some time, Vipul Shah (producer) has been consistently trying to get me into his films, but for some reason or the other things didn't work out. But here it seemed like a great opportunity for me to do something different. I want to have a career which is quite versatile "They also gave me enough freedom to sort of interpret the role in my own way. I wanted to do something a little out and out commercial before giving playing antagonists bit of a break." PTI KKP SHD

SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul Iraq, Dec 1 AFP Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. Demonstrators have hit the streets sin...

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after Ind...

DPIIT suggests businesses of NE states to focus on textiles, start-ups, agri to attract investments

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested business community in the north-east region of the country to focus on sectors like textiles, start-ups and agriculture as they hold huge potential for investments, an official said. The gove...

UPDATE 3-Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands take to the streets in fresh wave of protests

Police fired tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, after a rare lull in violence, as residents took to the streets chanting revolution of our time and liberate Hong Kong.The protest in the bust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019