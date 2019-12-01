Jaaved Jaaferi joins 'Coolie No 1' cast

Actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi is the latest addition to the cast of David Dhawan's upcoming "Coolie No 1". The movie is an adaptation of the original of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

The project is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The official Twitter page of the production banner made the casting announcement on Sunday. "He has always tickled our funny bones with his perfect comic timing! It's time to welcome a new member, @jaavedjaaferi to the #CoolieNo1 family," the tweet read.

The film features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania. The movie will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

