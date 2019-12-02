International Development News
Snoop Dogg releasing lullaby renditions of his biggest hits

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:08 IST
Rapper Snoop Dogg is releasing a lullaby album for children that features his greatest hits. According to The Source, the new album will include soothing instrumental of his classic hits including "Drop it Like It's Hot" , "Gin and juice" and "Sensual seduction" .

For the album titled 'Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg', the rapper has teamed up with company Rockabye Baby! Music. The 12 track project is scheduled to be released on December 6. A vinyl version of the album was released on November 29 as apart of Record Store Day.

