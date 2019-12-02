Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiffany Haddish reveals one important condition to host Oscars 2020

American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish is making her bid for hosting the 2020 Oscars. During Sunday night's (local time) episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the star revealed what the Academy Awards would look like if she were to host.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:55 IST
Tiffany Haddish reveals one important condition to host Oscars 2020
Tiffany Haddish at 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.' (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish is making her bid for hosting the 2020 Oscars. During Sunday night's (local time) episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the star revealed what the Academy Awards would look like if she were to host. E! Online reported the 39-year-old actor as saying, "I would have it hot.It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get (American actor) Meryl Streep up there to twerk with actor Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy."

After addressing the rumours that she is slated to host the big event, Tifanny also announced that she will like to do the honours to host the Oscars if she had Jimmy by her side. The comedian also asked the late night host, "If you did it with me, I would do it, Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. 'Cause imma lose my hair and then imma have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress, you know?"

The 'Last Black Unicorn' author said that she'd be willing to put all of that aside under one condition. "I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money," Tiffany continued. "Then I would be like, 'It's worth it!'" Later on the show, The duo bared it all for a round of a special section named 'Storytime with Tiffany Haddish: Holidays,' where they shared their most embarrassing holiday stories with 'the Tonight Show' audience.

Jimmy, who took the first turn recalled an embarrassing dinner with his mom during his 'Saturday Night Live' days. Of course, the family outing did not go as planned. He began the story,"She takes a bite and she [starts choking] and I go, 'Oh no, no, are you choking?!'" "And then a woman from the other end of the restaurant runs over and she goes, 'I'm a nurse!' and starts knocking tables over."

"And then she gets to my mom and gives my mom the Heimlich," Jimmy continued. "And this lamb ball comes flying out of her mouth...and I looked at her and I go, 'Thank your for not embarrassing me.'" On her part, Tiffany shared a Christmas story from her childhood that took a dark turn.

"So we all went to bed and the next day, we wake up and there's a tree in the living room and there's toys everywhere," she explained. "And me and my sister are like, 'Oh my god, this is so cool!' And we-I got a bike...So, and then, like, a week later, we got an eviction notice. So, boo Christmas." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019