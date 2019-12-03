Left Menu
Development News Edition

It takes every type of movie to go around: Michael Bay on Marvel -Scorsese debate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:24 IST
It takes every type of movie to go around: Michael Bay on Marvel -Scorsese debate

Director Michael Bay is the latest to weigh in on Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies, saying there is space for all kind of movies to exist. Like Scorsese, Bay also turned to stream platform Netflix to release his latest "6 Underground" and he admits that big studios are favoring sequels and franchises over original content.

"Marty's fantastic. I love his movies. There's always new movies coming up. It just might not be his cup of tea, that's okay. But I wouldn't kill a whole group of movies just because it is not someone's cup of tea. I think it takes every type of movie to go around," Bay told reporters at the fan event of the Ryan Reynolds-starrer action drama here. Bay said streaming platforms were a new kind of studios who are interested in original content.

"Netflix is a new form of studio Studios are making less original content. Netflix was a studio that wants to do original content and not sequels of franchises," the director said. Scorsese had stirred up a debate in October by branding superhero films as "theme park experience" and "not cinema" while promoting "The Irishman" , which started streaming on Netflix from November 28.

He later elaborated on his comment in a New York Times op-ed, saying he was not questioning the talent of the people behind superhero films but the absence of "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in the movies. The director had to turn to Netflix as he was not able to raise funds through the Hollywood studio system for "The Irishman" despite the presence of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...

Maharana Mewar Public School Wins Best School Award Fifth Year in a Row

The esteemed award for the year 2019 was bestowed upon Maharana Mewar Public School in 15th World Education Summit held recently in MumbaiNew Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir For outstanding contribution in the education sector, Maharana Mewar...

Trump says Macron NATO criticism 'very nasty'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macrons criticism of NATO as brain dead was very insulting. NATO serves a great purpose, Trump said, at a joint press appearance with alliance...

NRC is nothing but a political rehortic for BJP. Pan India

NRC is nothing but a political rehortic for BJP. Pan IndiaNRC can never be a reality Mamata Banerjee....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019