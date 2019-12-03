It takes every type of movie to go around: Michael Bay on Marvel -Scorsese debate

Director Michael Bay is the latest to weigh in on Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies, saying there is space for all kind of movies to exist. Like Scorsese, Bay also turned to stream platform Netflix to release his latest "6 Underground" and he admits that big studios are favoring sequels and franchises over original content.

"Marty's fantastic. I love his movies. There's always new movies coming up. It just might not be his cup of tea, that's okay. But I wouldn't kill a whole group of movies just because it is not someone's cup of tea. I think it takes every type of movie to go around," Bay told reporters at the fan event of the Ryan Reynolds-starrer action drama here. Bay said streaming platforms were a new kind of studios who are interested in original content.

"Netflix is a new form of studio Studios are making less original content. Netflix was a studio that wants to do original content and not sequels of franchises," the director said. Scorsese had stirred up a debate in October by branding superhero films as "theme park experience" and "not cinema" while promoting "The Irishman" , which started streaming on Netflix from November 28.

He later elaborated on his comment in a New York Times op-ed, saying he was not questioning the talent of the people behind superhero films but the absence of "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in the movies. The director had to turn to Netflix as he was not able to raise funds through the Hollywood studio system for "The Irishman" despite the presence of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)