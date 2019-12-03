Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phoebe Waller-Bridge named 'most powerful person in television'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:15 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge named 'most powerful person in television'

"Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped RadioTimes.com's annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.

BBC's director of content, Charlotte Moore, called Waller-Bridge "a phenomenal force of nature". "Phoebe has taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original voice. She's an utterly unique writer and performer whose emotional honesty and mischievous wit constantly surprises and captures the zeitgeist, and leaves the audience only craving more. I can't wait to see what she's done to 007," Moore added.

Waller-Bridge, who has received multiple Emmys for her work on "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" , was roped in earlier this year to join the writers team of the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die" . Second in the TV 100 list was "Line Of Duty" actor Stephen Graham. He was followed by TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal.

The top 10 was dominated by female TV stars, with last year's "Strictly" winner Stacey Dooley, new "Strictly" judge Motsi Mabuse, Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and "Line Of Duty" actor Vicky McClure all on the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Diamond Market More Optimistic

RAPI for 0.30ct. Recovers Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSentiment in the diamond industry improved amid rising expectations for the holiday season. A rallying stock market fueled optimism as the Dow average climbed 3 in No...

NSG commandos carry out mock drill at Shirdi Saibaba temple

A National Security Guard team, comprising 160 commandos, carried out a mock drill in the premises of the world-famous and heavily patronized Sai Baba temple in Shirdi in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, an official said. The drill, in whi...

UK Conservatives' complaint over TV ice sculpture stunt rejected

Britains communications watchdog has rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party over a broadcasters decision to represent him with a block of melting ice in a prime-time election debate on the environment. Last...

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said.

A man from a PoK village has been nabbed after he infiltrated from across the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a police officer said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019