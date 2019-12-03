Scarlett Johansson returns as 'Black Widow' in spinoff's teaser

The Black Widow is back, with Marvel releasing the Scarlett Johansson-starrer's teaser on Tuesday. The trailer unveiled the first official look at Natasha Romanoff's solo adventures. Directed by Cate Shortland, the film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and finds Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) grappling with the past she's been out-running, reported Entertainment Weekly.

In the trailer, she says in a voice-over. "I used to have nothing. And then I got this job. This family. But nothing lasts forever." The trailer includes flashes of Natasha's early life training to be an assassin in the Red Room, the elite KGB program teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron. She's been trying to put her assassin days behind her with her work in the Avengers, but something forces her to dive back into that world, reuniting with old faces like Yelena, played by the horror film 'Midsommar's' Florence Pugh.

Yelena and Natasha's first meeting in the trailer is brutal, as the pair violently fight in an apartment, but there is mutual respect and love there and soon the two are fighting alongside each other. In the trailer of the flick, Natasha is shown saying, "We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started."

And the unfinished business involves Natasha teaming up with 'Rachel Weisz's' Malena and 'David Harbour's' Alexei, a.k.a. the Red Guardian. In the Marvel comics, the Red Guardian is the Soviets' attempt to create a Captain America of their own, and in the trailer, Harbour seems thrilled to be putting on the suit. The trailer also gives us our first proper look at the film's big, bad and notorious 'Taskmaster', whose identity is yet to be revealed, but in the comics, he's a formidable enemy who's got the power to absorb his opponent's strengths and fighting skills.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel also released a teaser poster for the film. Earlier in summer, the cast of 'Black Widow' teased the film during the San Diego Comic-Con that showed attendees some rough footage. The cast also opened up about how the film shows a new side of Natasha.

While getting candid during an interview, Johansson said, "Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific, she really is in a dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go. She's really grappling with her own self." She goes on to add, " When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don't know what to do next - that's the moment that she's in. At that moment, you actually have to face yourself."

Black Widow will hit the screens on April 30, 2020, in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

