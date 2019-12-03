Left Menu
Katy Perry gets into Christmas spirit in new song 'Cozy Little Christmas'

Seems like Katy Perry has already got into Christmas spirit as the singer-songwriter has surprised fans with an all-new Christmas single 'Cozy Little Christmas' on Monday (local time).

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:18 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:18 IST
A still from the song -- Cozy Little Christmas. (Picture courtesy: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

Seems like Katy Perry has already got into Christmas spirit as the singer-songwriter has surprised fans with an all-new Christmas single 'Cozy Little Christmas' on Monday (local time). In the clip of the original holiday tune, Perry is seen sporting various holiday hairstyles including a blonde '50s inspired look, a black curled look with a sparkly mistletoe headband and an elaborate red beehive updo complete with colourful ornaments and garland, reported People magazine.

The song starts with the festive visuals as the 'Roar' singer is seen decorating a Christmas tree while wearing a red and white Mrs Claus mini dress, topped off with glittery gold reindeer antlers and jingle bell earrings. The 'Dark Horse' singer is then joined in by Santa making his grand entrance with a bellowed "Ho, ho, ho." The singer welcomes him by offering what appears to be two mugs of eggnog. Old St Nick then makes a quick wardrobe change into an outfit more appropriate for vacation -- a multi-coloured short-sleeved Hawaii shirt with matching shorts and red and white shoes.

Perry then gifts him a Razor electric scooter complete with a bright red bow and a label that reads "To: Mr. Claus Merry Perry." The duo is then seen sunbathing in yellow lawn chairs in front of tropical plants as they nod their heads and gaze into a swimming pool.

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, is seen drifting across the pool in a large float as Perry sings the lyrics, "I don't need diamonds, no sparkly things, Cause you can't buy this feeling, Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do, Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you." Other characters, including Frosty the Snowman, make cameos throughout the music video.

Santa and Perry are then seen receiving massages from a reindeer (presumably Rudolph) as they lay topless. "So, Mr Santa, Take the day off, Get a massage," the song continues, "Cause we've got this one all under control, A little whiskey, We're getting frisky." The video concludes with Perry singing and dancing with Santa in front of a Christmas tree. This time, Perry rocks a '50s red-head look with a green bow along with a red, strapless, floor-length gown. This time, Santa wears a red and white stripped T-shirt set with matching shorts and a red Hawaii short-sleeved, button-down top with holiday decorations printed on it.

In the backdrop of the surprise nature of the music video release, some fans are also speculating that the singer will drop a new album just in time for the holidays. As Perry tweeted, "Kicking off 25 Days of Cozy with fun surprises for you!". (ANI)

