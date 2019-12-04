Bob Iger, Geraldine Laybourne, Seth MacFarlane join TV Academy Hall of Fame

The Television Academy Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its new set of inductees which includes Disney head Bob Iger, TV executive Geraldine Laybourne, actor-comedian Seth MacFarlane, director Jay Sandrich, and Cicely Tyson. The Hall of Fame honours those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or for their singular achievement.

"These contemporary performers, content creators and executives have been pioneers and innovators in so many aspects of television, and they have had a profound impact on their art and on our culture. "It's an honour to welcome this distinguished group of individuals into the Hall of Fame and to acknowledge their remarkable contributions, which continue to shape our industry," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said in a statement posted on the Academy's website.

The 2020 honourees join more than 146 individuals previously inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1984. They will be honoured at the 25th Hall of Fame Ceremony on January 28 at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center.

