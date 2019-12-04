Left Menu
Indian adaptation of Israeli Drama 'The Missing' in works

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 04-12-2019 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:26 IST
After "Fauda", another hit Israeli series getting an Indian remake with Abundantia Entertainment and ADD Content teaming up to develop a local version of "The Missing" . The original series, titled "Ne'elamim" in Israeli, was created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content. It has had three hit seasons on Nickelodeon in Israel and has recently been renewed for a fourth.

The thriller follows Emma and Alon, a brother and sister who move to a small town and quickly find out that nothing is quite as it seems in their new neighborhood. The groundwater supply has been geologically poisoned, and three teenagers from their high school died under mysterious circumstances a few months earlier – but when an unexplainable photograph of them surfaces, the siblings begin to doubt that they know the full story, as per the official logline. "'The Missing' is a gripping series which has built up a strong fan base in Israel, and we're confident that with Abundantia's track record of hits for this generation and unrivaled local understanding of the market, we can replicate that success for a whole new audience," Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of international at ADD Content said in a statement.

Vikram Malhotra, founder, and CEO at Abundantia Entertainment added, "I am delighted that we have found an amazing YA-focused story in The Missing and a like-minded partner in ADD Content. I look forward to working with Hadas and her team to create the same magic with 'The Missing' in India.

