Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daniel Craig suits up for 25th James Bond thriller 'No Time to Die'

British actor Daniel Craig gave the first glimpse as British secret agent 'James Bond' at 'No Time to Die' trailer which was released on Wednesday. This upcoming film is the 25th chapter in the long-running spy series.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 00:18 IST
Daniel Craig suits up for 25th James Bond thriller 'No Time to Die'
Daniel Craig. Image Credit: ANI

British actor Daniel Craig gave the first glimpse as British secret agent 'James Bond' at 'No Time to Die' trailer which was released on Wednesday. This upcoming film is the 25th chapter in the long-running spy series. It shows Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.

In the action-packed footage, Bond encounters Lashana Lynch's agent Nomi, who has been long-rumored to take on the 007 title and it was also revealed in the trailer that she already is a 00 agent and has been training for the past two years while Bond was out of active service, reported Variety. Lynch's character warns, "The world's moved on, Commander Bond. So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee... The one that works."

Bond also comes face-to-face with American actor Rami Malek ominous masked villain Safin, who forebodes: "James Bond... license to kill... history of violence, I could be speaking to my own reflection. Only your skills die with your body. Mine will survive long after I'm gone." Bond cautions, "History isn't kind to men who play god."

Fukunaga has co-written the script with Neil Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in to give the screenplay a polish with particular attention to the female characters. Craig has played Bond since 2006's 'Casino Royale.' His most recent outings include 2012's 'Skyfall' and 2015's 'Spectre' which were massive box office hits, grossing 1.1 billion and 880 million USD, respectively.

'No Time to Die' is set to hit theatres in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2020, and in North America on April 8. As per film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh 'NoTimeToDie' will release on April 3, 2020, in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

Alphabets leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepp...

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Greece "registers disagreement" with Libya-Turkey maritime accord

Greece said on Wednesday it opposed an accord reached by Turkey and Libya to define their maritime boundaries but said it and Ankara - both members of NATO - were committed to talks on confidence-building measures. Libya and Turkey signed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019