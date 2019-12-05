Left Menu
Billie Eilish to lock Apple TV Plus documentary deal

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 05-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:57 IST
Singer Billie Eilish is close to signing a deal with Apple TV Plus for a documentary. According to Variety, the film, which has already been shot, was directed by RJ Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish's label, Interscope Records.

The feature is expected to focus on the 17-year-old singer-songwriter's journey after the March release of her debut album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'. Cutler was given deep access to Eilish's private life and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.

The documentary is expected to premiere on the streaming platform in 2020. Eilish was also named Apple Music's Artist of the Year this week, and headlined the streaming service's first-ever Apple Music Awards on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

