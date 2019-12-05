Left Menu
Development News Edition

Latest single to take non-film music to new heights: Papon

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 16:15 IST
Latest single to take non-film music to new heights: Papon
Image Credit: Twitter (@paponmusic)

Assam's singer-songwriter Angarag (Papon) Mahanta said he is hopeful that his latest single 'Akhiyan', digitally launched on Thursday, will take non-film music to new heights. 'Akhiyan' has a beautiful feel and new creation's melody has a melancholic mood, Papon said talking about the song released on YouTube.

The single, composed by Gourov and Roshin, was launched under the label of Sony Music. Papon, who is also a music director, said in a press release, "Non-film music is not celebrated as it should be and I am glad that this music label has taken it to the next level.

"Working with Gourov and Roshin has been a great experience. I have known them for some time now and collaborating with them on a song that is so special meant a lot". Speaking on the song, composer Gourov said he is hopeful that it will touch hearts.

Mentioning that the song was about one-sided love, composer Roshin said, "We have tried to put our soul into it. "Gourov and I were looking to work on a song that is not bound to anything and the independent single, 'Akhiyan' was the perfect one. When Papon came into this, it just fell into place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo plane suffers high engine vibrations mid-air; returns to Mumbai

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, according to a senior official. There were 180 passengers on board the aircraft.Many A320 neo aircraft of th...

BJP member offers to provide truck full of onions at Rs 25 a kilo

A BJP member on Thursday offered to provide opposition members a truck full of onions at Rs 25 a kilogram from his constituency in Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the price rise of the bulb in Lok Sabha. Virendra Singh Mast, MP from Balia a...

Claims of slowdown in auto sector are made to 'defame' country: BJP MP

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday sought to take air out of the Oppositions claim of slowdown in the auto sector, saying such statements were being made to defame the country. Virendra Singh Mast, the BJP MP from Balia in Uttar Prad...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019