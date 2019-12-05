Latest single to take non-film music to new heights: Papon

Assam's singer-songwriter Angarag (Papon) Mahanta said he is hopeful that his latest single 'Akhiyan', digitally launched on Thursday, will take non-film music to new heights. 'Akhiyan' has a beautiful feel and new creation's melody has a melancholic mood, Papon said talking about the song released on YouTube.

The single, composed by Gourov and Roshin, was launched under the label of Sony Music. Papon, who is also a music director, said in a press release, "Non-film music is not celebrated as it should be and I am glad that this music label has taken it to the next level.

"Working with Gourov and Roshin has been a great experience. I have known them for some time now and collaborating with them on a song that is so special meant a lot". Speaking on the song, composer Gourov said he is hopeful that it will touch hearts.

Mentioning that the song was about one-sided love, composer Roshin said, "We have tried to put our soul into it. "Gourov and I were looking to work on a song that is not bound to anything and the independent single, 'Akhiyan' was the perfect one. When Papon came into this, it just fell into place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)