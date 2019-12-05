David Tennant to play Phileas Fogg in 'Around The World In 80 Days' adaptation

"Broadchurch" star David Tennant is set to play Phileas Fogg in the series adaptation of Jules Verne's classic "Around the World in 80 Days". According to Deadline, the eight-part drama is produced by Slim Film + Television.

The series also features French star Ibrahim Koma and "The Crown" actor Leonie Benesch. The story revolves around Fogg and his valet Passepartout (Koma) trying to circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days, joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix (Benesch).

Writers Ashley Pharoah and Caleb Ranson are adapting the series. Filming is set to start in February and the makers are planning to launch the series by the end of next year.

Steve Barron is attached as the lead director with Charles Beeson also on board to direct a number of episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)