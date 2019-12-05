Filming in Manali has been a rewarding experience: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was in the freezing mountains of Manali filming "Brahmastra", and the actor says working in the picturesque town of Himachal Pradesh has been a "rewarding" experience for him. Bachchan was shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

"The affection and love of the ever hospitable people of Himachal Pradesh, has been quite overwhelming... They respect and smile and give a warm reception... Shy at times, reticent but ever welcoming. "Thank you HP and Manali for the truest care and concern and the voluntary desire to make one feel at home. It has been a most rewarding experience," the 77-year-old actor wrote on his blog and also shared a few on-location pictures in his look for the film.

"Brahmastra" is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020.

