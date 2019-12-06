Left Menu
Development News Edition

R. Kelly faces new bribery charge in Brooklyn criminal case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 04:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 04:09 IST
R. Kelly faces new bribery charge in Brooklyn criminal case

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn on Thursday unveiled a new criminal charge against singer R. Kelly, accusing him of arranging to bribe an official as part of a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex.

The 52-year-old R&B singer, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” was arrested in Chicago in July on separate sets of charges brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and Chicago. He has pleaded not guilty. The new charge came in an indictment unsealed in the Brooklyn case. Prosecutors said that in 1994, Kelly caused another person to offer a bribe to an official to create a fake identification document for a person identified by the pseudonym "Jane Doe #1."

The indictment did not say whether the bribe was actually paid or the document created. It also did not accuse Kelly of sexually abusing Jane Doe #1. A lawyer for Kelly could not immediately be reached for comment.

The singer, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is scheduled to go to trial in Brooklyn in May 2020. He has been jailed in Illinois since his arrest. Kelly had denied abuse allegations for decades before the latest charges. In 2008, he was tried on child pornography charges and found not guilty.

The Brooklyn prosecutors have charged Kelly with racketeering, accusing him and his entourage of inviting women and girls backstage after concerts, keeping them from friends and family and making them dependent on him financially. The Chicago prosecutors said Kelly had sexual contact with five minors and recorded sexually explicit videos of some of them. They also accused Kelly of obstructing justice by using threats and bribes, including payments of hundreds of thousands of dollars, to keep his victims quiet.

A trial in Chicago has been scheduled for April 27. In addition to the two federal cases, Kelly is facing charges from state prosecutors in Illinois and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mexico, top U.S. law official Barr had 'good meeting' on cartel threat -president

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he and senior government officials had a good meeting with U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday about the threat of Mexican drug cartels.Barr met various senior officials after U....

"Tired, afraid, fed up": a grenade found in one Madrid social centre hits a nerve

A minors reception centre in Madrid became the focus for clashing views on immigration and social welfare on Thursday, after police defused a grenade found there a day earlier.The row around the centre, in the suburb of Hortaleza, crystalli...

Gerry Garcia's Alligator guitar could sell for $400,000 at L.A. auction

A battered Fender Stratocaster played by the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia could fetch up to 400,000 at an auction in Los Angeles next week.The guitar, nicknamed Alligator because of the distinctive green alligator sticker on the...

Canada says it will be tough challenge to get trade deal ratified by U.S.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said it would be a tough challenge to get a new three-nation continental trade agreement ratified by the United States.The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed in Nove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019