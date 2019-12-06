Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khloe Kardashian moves on after Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian has no ill feelings toward Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods following their cheating scandal earlier this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:56 IST
Khloe Kardashian moves on after Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal
Khloe Kardashian (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian has no ill feelings toward Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods following their cheating scandal earlier this year. The 35-year-old star, Kardashian spoke out on the status of her relationship with both Thompson and Woods, on her Instagram Stories after she was criticized for her friendly treatment toward the NBA baller on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' After the episode, a number of fans also slammed the reality star for not appearing to show Woods the same amount of kindness, reported People magazine.

Kardashian began to speak about the chapter, "I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last week's episode." As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's not really there." She continued, "I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

The star also said that she wishes for people to be "kinder and sympathetic" and that everyone makes "mistakes." She concluded her message by explaining that she's spent a lot of time this past year "working on me from the inside out."

Kardashian added, "I crave peace and happiness in this year and forever after." The star followed up with an additional message, sharing that her post about forgiveness is not just meant for Thompson, but also Woods.

Kardashian also told the reason behind posting her previous post. "Because I'm seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking 'why don't I keep that same energy with Jordyn?" she said. "That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason, people want to assume that I'm talking only about Tristan."

"This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me," Kardashian continued to add that she has moved on, found forgiveness and wished only happiness and joy. Kardashian's messages on forgiveness come after she seemingly struck a nerve with fans after she revealed mix feelings for Thompson after he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35 birthday on Sunday's episode.

Ahead of her birthday, Kardashian admitted on the episode that Thompson had expressed his desire to get back together. (The former couple split earlier this year after he kissed family friend Woods.) The reality star who was clearly confused on receiving the gift as she received a diamond necklace, struggled with whether she should keep the necklace.

In an interview she confessed, there is still "nothing romantic" going on between her and Thompson. Khloe allegedly first cheated on Thompson, just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered, and it's been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend Woods in February. She has since said she's forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel detains Palestinian Authority TV journalists in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday detained four journalists from the Palestinian Authoritys official television station in Jerusalem, drawing protest from Palestinians who say their activities in the holy city are increasingly restricted. The Palest...

Killing of Telangana rape accused must be accepted as punishment by God: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the killing of the four accused of raping and murdering a veterinary doctor in an encounter by Telangana Police on Friday must be accepted as a punishment to them by God. The four accused were shot de...

Roof collapses at historic church in black Florida community

Orlando, Dec 6 AP The roof has collapsed on a 94-year-old Florida church that was only recently granted historic landmark status, further endangering efforts to preserve the surrounding black community. No one was injured when the roof of t...

POLL-Turkish central bank seen cutting rates 150 points to 12.5%

Turkeys central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate to 12.5 from 14 next week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, sustaining an easing cycle designed to revive the economy and bringing real rates below levels in most emerging market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019